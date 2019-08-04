What Should Investors Know About Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1858) Growth?

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1858) released its most recent earnings update in April 2019, which confirmed that the company benefited from a large tailwind, eventuating to a high double-digit earnings growth of 55%. Below, I've presented key growth figures on how market analysts view Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts' prospects for the upcoming year seems buoyant, with earnings growing by a robust 33%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 56% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting CN¥193m by 2022.

Even though it is informative knowing the rate of growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable analyzing the rate at which the company is growing on average every year. The pro of this approach is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 19%. This means, we can assume Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments will grow its earnings by 19% every year for the next few years.

For Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments, I've put together three essential aspects you should further examine:

