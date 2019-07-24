What Investors Should Know About Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited's (HKG:6828) Financial Strength

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited (HKG:6828) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$2.8b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Let's work through some financial health checks you may wish to consider if you're interested in this stock. Nevertheless, these checks don't give you a full picture, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 6828 here.

Does 6828 Produce Much Cash Relative To Its Debt?

6828's debt levels surged from HK$1.7b to HK$2.2b over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at HK$576m to keep the business going. On top of this, 6828 has produced cash from operations of HK$1.5m during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 0.07%, signalling that 6828’s debt is not covered by operating cash.

Can 6828 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at HK$1.8b, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$1.9b, with a current ratio of 1.06x. The current ratio is the number you get when you divide current assets by current liabilities. For Gas Utilities companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

SEHK:6828 Historical Debt, July 24th 2019 More

Is 6828’s debt level acceptable?

6828 is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 43%. This is somewhat unusual for small-caps companies, since lenders are often hesitant to provide attractive interest rates to less-established businesses.

Next Steps:

Although 6828’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around 6828's liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven't considered other factors such as how 6828 has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 6828’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 6828’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 6828's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.