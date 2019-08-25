What Do Investors Need To Know About The Berkeley Group Holdings plc's (LON:BKG) Growth?

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc's (LON:BKG) most recent earnings announcement in August 2019 revealed that the business faced a major headwind with earnings falling by -21%. Below, I've laid out key numbers on how market analysts view Berkeley Group Holdings's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' outlook for the upcoming year seems pessimistic, with earnings decreasing by a double-digit -29%. Beyond this, earnings should continue to be below today's level, with a decline of -25% in 2021, eventually reaching UK£469m in 2022.

Although it’s informative knowing the growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful evaluating the rate at which the company is moving on average every year. The benefit of this technique is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Berkeley Group Holdings's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is -6.7%. This means that, we can assume Berkeley Group Holdings will chip away at a rate of -6.7% every year for the next couple of years.

For Berkeley Group Holdings, there are three relevant factors you should further research:

