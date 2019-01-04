What Investors Should Know About BFW Liegenschaften AG’s (VTX:BLIN) Financial Strength

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like BFW Liegenschaften AG (VTX:BLIN), with a market cap of CHF159m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into BLIN here.

Does BLIN produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, BLIN has maintained its debt levels at around CHF227m – this includes long-term debt. At this constant level of debt, BLIN’s cash and short-term investments stands at CHF8.4m for investing into the business. Additionally, BLIN has produced cash from operations of CHF13m in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 5.5%, meaning that BLIN’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In BLIN’s case, it is able to generate 0.055x cash from its debt capital.

Can BLIN pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at BLIN’s CHF107m in current liabilities, the company arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.4x.

Does BLIN face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With total debt exceeding equities, BLIN is considered a highly levered company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In BLIN’s case, the ratio of 48.99x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although BLIN’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Though its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how BLIN has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research BFW Liegenschaften to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

