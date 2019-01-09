What Investors Should Know About CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1883) Financial Strength

While small-cap stocks, such as CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (HKG:1883) with its market cap of HK$10b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Companies operating in the Telecom industry facing headwinds from current disruption, even ones that are profitable, are more likely to be higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 1883 here.

Does 1883 produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, 1883 has maintained its debt levels at around HK$7.5b which accounts for long term debt. At this stable level of debt, 1883’s cash and short-term investments stands at HK$1.6b , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, 1883 has produced HK$2.0b in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 27%, indicating that 1883’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 1883’s case, it is able to generate 0.27x cash from its debt capital.

Can 1883 pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at HK$2.6b, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$3.8b, with a current ratio of 1.46x. Usually, for Telecom companies, this is a suitable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Can 1883 service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 88%, 1883 can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether 1883 is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In 1883’s, case, the ratio of 4.6x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving 1883 ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

Although 1883’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 1883’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research CITIC Telecom International Holdings to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

