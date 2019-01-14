What Should Investors Know About Damartex’s (EPA:ALDAR) Long Term Outlook?

Damartex’s (EPA:ALDAR) most recent earnings announcement in June 2018 revealed that the business experienced a significant headwind with earnings declining by -36%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts predict Damartex’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ outlook for this coming year seems positive, with earnings climbing by a significant 51%. This high growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to €20m by 2022.

ENXTPA:ALDAR Future Profit January 14th 19 More

Even though it is useful to understand the growth rate year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial estimating the rate at which the earnings are growing every year, on average. The pro of this technique is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Damartex’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 20%. This means, we can expect Damartex will grow its earnings by 20% every year for the next couple of years.

