What Investors Need To Know When Disney And Coinbase Report Earnings This Week

Lido Advisors' Gina Sanchez and Blue Line Capital's Bill Baruch discussed the top stocks to watch going into earnings this week, last Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has been a core holding of Lido Advisors for quite some time, Sanchez told CNBC.

"This is a company that hit an absolute home run with Disney Plus," she said.

While Disney waits for its park revenue to come back, Disney Plus creates lucrative opportunity for Disney to bring new content to the market, Sanchez said.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) traded down about 50% from the highs it made during its IPO on April 14, Baruch told CNBC.

View more earnings on DIS

He thinks Coinbase has "flushed out" all of the negativity surrounding the stock at this point, he said.

The timing of the IPO wasn't great, because it was about the same time that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) began its decline, he noted.

Baruch told CNBC that he expects good earnings and guidance from Coinbase when the company reports earnings next week.

He thinks the stock can rally to $290 or $300 per share in the short-term, he said.

Price Action: Disney was up 0.63% last week, while Coinbase was up 9.16% for the week.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.