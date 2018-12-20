What Investors Should Know About The Environmental Group Limited’s (ASX:EGL) Financial Strength

The Environmental Group Limited (ASX:EGL), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is EGL will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. Zero-debt can alleviate some risk associated with the company meeting debt obligations, but this doesn’t automatically mean EGL has outstanding financial strength. I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Does EGL’s growth rate justify its decision for financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. EGL’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. Opposite to the high growth we were expecting, EGL’s negative revenue growth of -1.5% hardly justifies opting for zero-debt. If the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

Can EGL pay its short-term liabilities?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Environmental Group has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. At the current liabilities level of AU$5.7m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of AU$9.3m, with a current ratio of 1.64x. Generally, for Machinery companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

EGL is a fast-growing firm, which supports having have zero-debt and financial freedom to continue to ramp up growth. Since there is also no concerns around EGL’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Moving forward, its financial position may change. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure EGL has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Environmental Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

