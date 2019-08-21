What Should Investors Know About EVN AG's (VIE:EVN) Future?

After EVN AG's (VIE:EVN) earnings announcement in March 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 25% next year, though this is noticeably lower than the past 5-year average earnings growth of 44%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €255m, we can expect this to reach €319m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for EVN. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Check out our latest analysis for EVN

Can we expect EVN to keep growing?

Longer term expectations from the 4 analysts covering EVN’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of EVN's earnings growth over these next few years.

WBAG:EVN Past and Future Earnings, August 21st 2019 More

By 2022, EVN's earnings should reach €386m, from current levels of €255m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 11%. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from net income, we see that earnings is projected to fall over time, resulting in an EPS of €1.32 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.43 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 12%, this movement will result in a margin of 18% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For EVN, I've put together three relevant aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is EVN worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EVN is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of EVN? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.