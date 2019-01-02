What Investors Should Know About Funding Circle Holdings Limited’s (LON:FCH) Financial Strength

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (LON:FCH), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is FCH will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

See our latest analysis for Funding Circle Holdings

Is financial flexibility worth the lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. Either FCH does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. FCH’s revenue growth over the past year was an impressively high triple-digit rate, so it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

LSE:FCH Historical Debt January 2nd 19 More

Does FCH’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Since Funding Circle Holdings doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. Looking at FCH’s UK£26m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of UK£90m, with a current ratio of 3.51x. Having said that, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high.

Next Steps:

FCH is a fast-growing firm, which supports having have zero-debt and financial freedom to continue to ramp up growth. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. In the future, its financial position may be different. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for FCH’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Funding Circle Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for FCH’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for FCH’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has FCH’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



