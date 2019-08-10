What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation's (NYSE:ATO)?

Based on Atmos Energy Corporation's (NYSE:ATO) earnings update on 30 June 2019, it seems that analyst expectations are fairly bearish, with earnings expected to grow by 12% in the upcoming year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 15%. By 2020, we can expect Atmos Energy’s bottom line to reach US$675m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of US$602m. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Atmos Energy going to perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 8 analysts of ATO is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of ATO's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

This results in an annual growth rate of 11% based on the most recent earnings level of US$602m to the final forecast of US$843m by 2022. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from net income, we see that earnings is projected to fall over time, resulting in an EPS of $5.23 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $5.43 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 19%, this movement will result in a margin of 20% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Atmos Energy, there are three essential factors you should further examine:

