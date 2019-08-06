What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.'s (AMS:AD)?

In March 2019, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (AMS:AD) released its earnings update. Generally, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly pessimistic, with profits predicted to drop by 0.7% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 23%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €1.8b, we should see this fall to €1.8b by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize going to perform in the near future?

The 21 analysts covering AD view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of AD's earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 1.9% based on the most recent earnings level of €1.8b to the final forecast of €1.9b by 2022. EPS reaches €1.79 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.54 EPS today. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 2.9% to 2.7% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, I've put together three key factors you should look at:

