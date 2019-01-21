What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:1658)?

Since Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (HKG:1658) released its earnings in September 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear somewhat bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 9.8% next year relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 13%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of CN¥48b, we can expect this to reach CN¥52b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Postal Savings Bank of China. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How will Postal Savings Bank of China perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 12 analysts covering 1658 is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of 1658’s earnings growth over these next few years.

SEHK:1658 Future Profit January 21st 19 More

By 2022, 1658’s earnings should reach CN¥68b, from current levels of CN¥48b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 12%. EPS reaches CN¥0.95 in the final year of forecast compared to the current CN¥0.59 EPS today. However, the expansion of the current 24% margin is not expected to be sustained, as it begins to contract to 21% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Postal Savings Bank of China, I’ve compiled three important factors you should look at:

