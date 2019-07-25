What Should Investors Know About The Future Of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:RAA)?

Looking at RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:RAA) earnings update in March 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, with earnings expected to grow by 7.1% in the upcoming year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 8.7%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €157m, we can expect this to reach €169m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The longer term expectations from the 8 analysts of RAA is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of RAA's earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 7.6% based on the most recent earnings level of €157m to the final forecast of €199m by 2022. EPS reaches €17.96 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €13.84 EPS today. Analysts are predicting this high revenue growth to squeeze profit margins over time, from 20% to 20% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For RATIONAL, I've compiled three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

