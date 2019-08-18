What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Self Storage Group ASA's (OB:SSG)?

On 30 June 2019, Self Storage Group ASA (OB:SSG) announced its latest earnings update. Overall, analyst consensus outlook appear pessimistic, with earnings expected to decline by 4.4% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 37%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of kr79m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to kr76m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Self Storage Group's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Self Storage Group in the longer term?

The 2 analysts covering SSG view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of SSG's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

By 2022, SSG's earnings should reach kr117m, from current levels of kr79m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 18%. This leads to an EPS of NOK1.45 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of NOK1.22. However, the expansion of the current 33% margin is not expected to be sustained, as it begins to contract to 31% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Self Storage Group, I've put together three important factors you should look at:

