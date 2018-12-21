What Should Investors Know About G N A Axles Limited’s (NSE:GNA) Future?

G N A Axles Limited’s (NSE:GNA) latest earnings announcement in March 2018 confirmed that the business benefited from a large tailwind, eventuating to a high double-digit earnings growth of 72%. Below, I’ve laid out key growth figures on how market analysts perceive G N A Axles’s earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for this coming year seems buoyant, with earnings increasing by a robust 26%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 46% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting ₹859m by 2021.

While it’s useful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more beneficial to analyze the rate at which the company is moving on average every year. The pro of this technique is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of G N A Axles’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 17%. This means that, we can assume G N A Axles will grow its earnings by 17% every year for the next few years.

For G N A Axles, I’ve compiled three key factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for GNA's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of GNA? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

