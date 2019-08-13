What Should Investors Know About Givaudan SA's (VTX:GIVN) Growth?

Based on Givaudan SA's (VTX:GIVN) earnings update on 30 June 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 16% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 4.7%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at CHF663m, we should see this growing to CHF768m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Givaudan in the longer term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Givaudan to keep growing?

The view from 21 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for GIVN, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

By 2022, GIVN's earnings should reach CHF956m, from current levels of CHF663m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 11%. This leads to an EPS of CHF104.76 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of CHF71.92. With a current profit margin of 12%, this movement will result in a margin of 15% by 2022.

