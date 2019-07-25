What Should Investors Know About Greene King plc's (LON:GNK) Earnings Trajectory?

Greene King plc's (LON:GNK) most recent earnings update in June 2019 confirmed that the business faced a major headwind with earnings deteriorating by -26%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts perceive Greene King's earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' consensus outlook for next year seems positive, with earnings climbing by a significant 65%. This level of earnings is expected to be maintained over the next couple of years, plateauing at UK£191m by 2022.

Although it is informative understanding the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable gauging the rate at which the earnings are moving every year, on average. The pro of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Greene King's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 16%. This means that, we can assume Greene King will grow its earnings by 16% every year for the next few years.

For Greene King, I've put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

