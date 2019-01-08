What Should Investors Know About Gujarat Gas Limited’s (NSE:GUJGAS) Earnings Trend?

Gujarat Gas Limited’s (NSE:GUJGAS) latest earnings announcement in March 2018 confirmed that the business benefited from a strong tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 33%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts perceive Gujarat Gas’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ outlook for this coming year seems buoyant, with earnings increasing by a significant 50%. This high growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to ₹6.7b by 2022.

While it’s informative knowing the growth rate each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial analyzing the rate at which the business is moving every year, on average. The benefit of this approach is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Gujarat Gas’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 24%. This means, we can expect Gujarat Gas will grow its earnings by 24% every year for the next couple of years.

For Gujarat Gas, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

