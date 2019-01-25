What Do Investors Need To Know About H.B. Fuller Company’s (NYSE:FUL) Growth?

On 01 December 2018, H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) announced its latest earnings update. Overall, analyst consensus outlook seem bearish, with profits predicted to drop by -3.9% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 13%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at US$171m, we should see this fall to US$165m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for H.B. Fuller. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from H.B. Fuller in the longer term?

The view from 9 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for FUL, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of US$171m and the final forecast of US$236m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for FUL’s earnings is 15%. This leads to an EPS of $4.59 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $3.38. With a current profit margin of 5.6%, this movement will result in a margin of 7.2% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For H.B. Fuller, I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

