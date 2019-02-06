What Investors Should Know About Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd.’s (HKG:2255) Financial Strength

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

While small-cap stocks, such as Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. (HKG:2255) with its market cap of HK$6.5b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 2255 here.

How much cash does 2255 generate through its operations?

2255 has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from CN¥3.7b to CN¥6.2b – this includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, 2255 currently has CN¥1.6b remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. On top of this, 2255 has produced cash from operations of CN¥839m during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 13%, signalling that 2255’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 2255’s case, it is able to generate 0.13x cash from its debt capital.

Can 2255 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of CN¥3.6b, it seems that the business may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CN¥2.8b, with a current ratio of 0.77x.

Is 2255’s debt level acceptable?

2255 is a highly-leveraged company with debt exceeding equity by over 100%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if 2255’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For 2255, the ratio of 2.61x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may be more reluctant to lend out more funding as 2255’s low interest coverage already puts the company at higher risk of default.

Next Steps:

2255’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. But, its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 2255 has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Haichang Ocean Park Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

