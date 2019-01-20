What Investors Should Know About Helix Resources Limited’s (ASX:HLX) Financial Strength

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like Helix Resources Limited (ASX:HLX), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. While HLX has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Is HLX growing fast enough to value financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. Either HLX does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. HLX’s revenue growth over the past year is an impressively high double-digit 95%. So, it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

Can HLX pay its short-term liabilities?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Helix Resources has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. With current liabilities at AU$264k, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of AU$1.2m, with a current ratio of 4.49x. Having said that, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high.

HLX is a fast-growing firm, which supports having have zero-debt and financial freedom to continue to ramp up growth. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. In the future, its financial position may be different. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for HLX’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Helix Resources to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

