What Investors Should Know About Hing Lee (HK) Holdings Limited’s (HKG:396) Financial Strength

While small-cap stocks, such as Hing Lee (HK) Holdings Limited (HKG:396) with its market cap of HK$242m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Companies operating in the Consumer Durables industry facing headwinds from current disruption, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 396 here.

How does 396’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

396 has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from HK$60m to HK$50m , which is mainly comprised of near term debt. With this debt payback, 396’s cash and short-term investments stands at HK$27m for investing into the business. Additionally, 396 has generated cash from operations of HK$63m in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 128%, indicating that 396’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 396’s case, it is able to generate 1.28x cash from its debt capital.

Can 396 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at HK$201m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of HK$222m, leading to a 1.1x current account ratio. Generally, for Consumer Durables companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Can 396 service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 12%, 396’s debt level may be seen as prudent. This range is considered safe as 396 is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth.

Next Steps:

396’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. In addition to this, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 396 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research Hing Lee (HK) Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

