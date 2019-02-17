What Should Investors Know About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

After Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) earnings announcement on 31 December 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear pessimistic, with earnings expected to decline by -6.4% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 12%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of Mex$3.4b, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to Mex$3.2b by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is Industrias Bachoco. de going to perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 4 analysts of IBA is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of IBA’s earnings growth over these next few years.

NYSE:IBA Future Profit February 17th 19 More

By 2022, IBA’s earnings should reach Mex$4.6b, from current levels of Mex$3.4b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 7.2%. This leads to an EPS of MX$81.91 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of MX$68.68. With a current profit margin of 5.6%, this movement will result in a margin of 6.8% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Industrias Bachoco. de, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should further research:

