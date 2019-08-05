What Should Investors Know About International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.'s (LON:IAG) Growth?

Based on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.'s (LON:IAG) earnings update on 30 June 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear somewhat bearish, with earnings expected to grow by 5.3% in the upcoming year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 21%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €2.9b, we should see this growing to €3.0b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around International Consolidated Airlines Group's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

View our latest analysis for International Consolidated Airlines Group

What can we expect from International Consolidated Airlines Group in the longer term?

The longer term expectations from the 23 analysts of IAG is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for IAG, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

LSE:IAG Past and Future Earnings, August 5th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €2.9b and the final forecast of €3.5b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for IAG’s earnings is 7.5%. This leads to an EPS of €1.54 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €1.43. Margins are currently sitting at 12%, which is expected to expand to 12% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For International Consolidated Airlines Group, I've put together three important factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is International Consolidated Airlines Group worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether International Consolidated Airlines Group is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of International Consolidated Airlines Group? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.