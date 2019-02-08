What Investors Should Know About Kairos Minerals Limited’s (ASX:KAI) Financial Strength

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. While KAI has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Does KAI’s growth rate justify its decision for financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. The lack of debt on KAI’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if KAI is a high-growth company. Opposite to the high growth we were expecting, KAI’s negative revenue growth of -83% hardly justifies opting for zero-debt. If the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

Can KAI pay its short-term liabilities?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Kairos Minerals has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. At the current liabilities level of AU$1.5m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of AU$6.7m, leading to a 4.53x current account ratio. Having said that, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

As KAI’s revenues are not growing at a fast enough pace, not having any low-cost debt funding may not be optimal for the business. As an investor, you may want to figure out if there are company-specific reasons for not having any debt, and why financial flexibility is needed at this stage in its business cycle. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how KAI has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Kairos Minerals to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

