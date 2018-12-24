What Investors Should Know About Keong Hong Holdings Limited’s (SGX:5TT) Financial Strength

While small-cap stocks, such as Keong Hong Holdings Limited (SGX:5TT) with its market cap of S$118m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 5TT here.

Does 5TT produce enough cash relative to debt?

5TT has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from S$62m to S$122m , which accounts for long term debt. With this rise in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at S$53m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, 5TT has produced S$16m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 13%, signalling that 5TT’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 5TT’s case, it is able to generate 0.13x cash from its debt capital.

Can 5TT meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at 5TT’s S$154m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of S$328m, with a current ratio of 2.13x. Generally, for Construction companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is 5TT’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 59%, 5TT can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses.

Next Steps:

Although 5TT's debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around 5TT's liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I'm sure 5TT has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions.

