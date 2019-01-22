What Investors Should Know About Kingworld Medicines Group Limited’s (HKG:1110) Financial Strength

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Kingworld Medicines Group Limited (HKG:1110), with a market cap of HK$651m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Healthcare companies, even ones that are profitable, are more likely to be higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 1110 here.

How does 1110’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

1110’s debt levels surged from CN¥316m to CN¥346m over the last 12 months . With this growth in debt, 1110’s cash and short-term investments stands at CN¥278m for investing into the business. On top of this, 1110 has produced CN¥108m in operating cash flow over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 31%, meaning that 1110’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 1110’s case, it is able to generate 0.31x cash from its debt capital.

Does 1110’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at CN¥608m, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.25x. Generally, for Healthcare companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Is 1110’s debt level acceptable?

1110 is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 55%. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In 1110’s case, the ratio of 3.09x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although 1110’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around 1110’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 1110 has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Kingworld Medicines Group to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

