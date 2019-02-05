What Do Investors Need To Know About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (ETR:KBX) Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Looking at Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (ETR:KBX) earnings update in September 2018, analyst forecasts appear to be bearish, with earnings expected to decline by -11% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 13%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of €659m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to €585m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Knorr-Bremse’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Longer term expectations from the 7 analysts covering KBX’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for KBX, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 5.2% based on the most recent earnings level of €659m to the final forecast of €672m by 2022. EPS reaches €4.89 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €4.09 EPS today. However, the near term margins may change heading into 2022, from the current levels of 11% to 9.7%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Knorr-Bremse, there are three essential aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Knorr-Bremse worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Knorr-Bremse is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Knorr-Bremse? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

