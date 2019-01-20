What Investors Should Know About Lifespot Health Ltd’s (ASX:LSH) Financial Strength

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like Lifespot Health Ltd (ASX:LSH), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess LSH’s financial health.

Is financial flexibility worth the lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. LSH’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. LSH delivered a strikingly high triple-digit revenue growth over the past year, so it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

Can LSH pay its short-term liabilities?

Since Lifespot Health doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. Looking at LSH’s AU$552k in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of AU$3.6m, with a current ratio of 6.56x. However, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for LSH to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Going forward, its financial position may be different. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how LSH has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Lifespot Health to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

