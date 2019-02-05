What Investors Should Know About Lippo China Resources Limited’s (HKG:156) Financial Strength

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Lippo China Resources Limited (HKG:156) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$1.7b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Companies operating in the Consumer Retailing industry facing headwinds from current disruption, in particular ones that run negative earnings, are more likely to be higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, since I only look at basic financial figures, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 156 here.

How much cash does 156 generate through its operations?

156 has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from HK$1.1b to HK$1.6b , which includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, 156 currently has HK$1.9b remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can examine some of 156’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does 156’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at 156’s HK$1.6b in current liabilities, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.79x. Usually, for Consumer Retailing companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is 156’s debt level acceptable?

156’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 39%. 156 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. Investors’ risk associated with debt is very low with 156, and the company has plenty of headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

156’s high cash coverage and appropriate debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. Furthermore, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 156 has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Lippo China Resources to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

