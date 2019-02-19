What Investors Should Know About Minmetals Land Limited’s (HKG:230) Financial Strength

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Minmetals Land Limited (HKG:230) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$4.7b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 230 here.

How does 230’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

230 has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from HK$15b to HK$14b – this includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, 230’s cash and short-term investments stands at HK$4.4b for investing into the business. On top of this, 230 has generated cash from operations of HK$755m in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 5.4%, signalling that 230’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 230’s case, it is able to generate 0.054x cash from its debt capital.

Can 230 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at 230’s HK$20b in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of HK$43b, leading to a 2.19x current account ratio. Usually, for Real Estate companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

SEHK:230 Historical Debt February 19th 19 More

Can 230 service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 87% of equity, 230 may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible.

Next Steps:

Although 230’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 230 has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Minmetals Land to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 230’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 230’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 230’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

