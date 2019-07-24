What Investors Should Know About Moberg Pharma AB (publ)'s (STO:MOB) Financial Strength

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Moberg Pharma AB (publ) (STO:MOB), with a market cap of kr1.3b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. We'll look at some basic checks that can form a snapshot the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, this is just a partial view of the stock, and I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into MOB here.

MOB’s Debt (And Cash Flows)

MOB's debt levels surged from kr592m to kr658m over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at kr1.6b to keep the business going. On top of this, MOB has produced kr88m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 13%, meaning that MOB’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt.

Can MOB pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at kr733m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of kr1.6b, with a current ratio of 2.19x. The current ratio is calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities. Generally, for Pharmaceuticals companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Does MOB face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

MOB is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 59%. This is a bit unusual for a small-cap stock, since they generally have a harder time borrowing than large more established companies. We can test if MOB’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For MOB, the ratio of 1.61x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may refuse to lend the company more money, as it is seen as too risky in terms of default.

Next Steps:

MOB’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around MOB's liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I'm sure MOB has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Moberg Pharma to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

