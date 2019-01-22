What Investors Should Know About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited’s (HKG:777) Financial Strength

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKG:777), with a market cap of HK$7.4b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 777 here.

Does 777 produce enough cash relative to debt?

777’s debt levels surged from CN¥294m to CN¥508m over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, 777’s cash and short-term investments stands at CN¥1.1b for investing into the business. Additionally, 777 has produced cash from operations of CN¥190m over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 37%, indicating that 777’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 777’s case, it is able to generate 0.37x cash from its debt capital.

Can 777 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at 777’s CN¥1.4b in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CN¥3.1b, with a current ratio of 2.13x. Generally, for Entertainment companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Can 777 service its debt comfortably?

With debt at 11% of equity, 777 may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as 777 is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth.

Next Steps:

777’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. In addition to this, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 777 has been performing in the past. You should continue to research NetDragon Websoft Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

