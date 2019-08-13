What Should Investors Know About News Corporation's (NASDAQ:NWSA) Earnings Trajectory?

The most recent earnings update News Corporation's (NASDAQ:NWSA) released in August 2019 showed that the company finally turned profitable after delivering negative earnings on average over the past few years. Below, I've laid out key growth figures on how market analysts view News's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' expectations for next year seems positive, with earnings rising by a significant 52%. This high growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to US$436m by 2022.

Although it’s informative knowing the rate of growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful analyzing the rate at which the company is moving on average every year. The advantage of this method is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of News's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 27%. This means that, we can expect News will grow its earnings by 27% every year for the next couple of years.

For News, there are three key factors you should look at:

