What Do Investors Need To Know About NZME Limited’s (NZSE:NZM) Growth?

Based on NZME Limited’s (NZSE:NZM) earnings update in June 2018, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly pessimistic, with earnings expected to decline by -8.6% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 6.8%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of NZ$21m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to NZ$19m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for NZME. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

View our latest analysis for NZME

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How will NZME perform in the near future?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 3 analysts covering NZM is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To understand the overall trajectory of NZM’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

NZSE:NZM Future Profit January 20th 19 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 21% based on the most recent earnings level of NZ$21m to the final forecast of NZ$32m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of NZ$0.13 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of NZ$0.11. In 2022, NZM’s profit margin will have expanded from 5.3% to 8.3%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For NZME, I’ve put together three essential aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is NZME worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NZME is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of NZME? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



