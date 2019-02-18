What Should Investors Know About NZX Limited’s (NZSE:NZX) Earnings Outlook?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

NZX Limited’s (NZSE:NZX) most recent earnings announcement in December 2018 showed that the company experienced a minor headwind with earnings declining from NZ$14m to NZ$14m, a change of -4.9%. Below, I’ve laid out key numbers on how market analysts view NZX’s earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for next year seems rather subdued, with earnings growing by a single digit 3.1%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more optimistic with rates generating double digit 14% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting NZ$17m by 2022.

Although it’s helpful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable to analyze the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling every year, on average. The advantage of this method is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of NZX’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 8.5%. This means that, we can anticipate NZX will grow its earnings by 8.5% every year for the next couple of years.

