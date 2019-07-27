What Should Investors Know About Oceania Healthcare Limited's (NZSE:OCA) Growth?

On 31 May 2019, Oceania Healthcare Limited (NZSE:OCA) announced its earnings update. Overall, the consensus outlook from analysts appear highly confident, with earnings expected to grow by a high double-digit of 74% in the upcoming year, against the past 5-year average growth rate of 26%. By 2020, we can expect Oceania Healthcare’s bottom line to reach NZ$79m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of NZ$45m. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Oceania Healthcare. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Oceania Healthcare perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 4 analysts of OCA is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of OCA's earnings growth over these next few years.

NZSE:OCA Past and Future Earnings, July 27th 2019 More

From the current net income level of NZ$45m and the final forecast of NZ$89m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for OCA’s earnings is 18%. EPS reaches NZ$0.15 in the final year of forecast compared to the current NZ$0.075 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 24%, which is expected to expand to 43% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Oceania Healthcare, I've compiled three pertinent factors you should further research:

