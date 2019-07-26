What Should Investors Know About Orange Belgium S.A.'s (EBR:OBEL) Future?

After Orange Belgium S.A.'s (EBR:OBEL) earnings announcement in March 2019, analysts seem highly optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by a high double-digit of 54% in the upcoming year, relative to the historical 5-year average growth rate of -9.2%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €32m, we should see this rise to €50m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Orange Belgium's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Orange Belgium in the longer term?

The view from 18 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of OBEL's earnings growth over these next few years.

ENXTBR:OBEL Past and Future Earnings, July 26th 2019 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 21% based on the most recent earnings level of €32m to the final forecast of €80m by 2022. EPS reaches €1.02 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.54 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 2.5%, which is expected to expand to 5.7% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Orange Belgium, there are three fundamental factors you should further research:

