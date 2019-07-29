What Should Investors Know About Savannah Resources Plc's (LON:SAV) Earnings Outlook?

In May 2019, Savannah Resources Plc (LON:SAV) announced its latest earnings update, which confirmed that losses became smaller relative to the prior year's level as a result of recent tailwinds Below, I've laid out key growth figures on how market analysts view Savannah Resources's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

View our latest analysis for Savannah Resources

Market analysts' consensus outlook for the coming year seems optimistic, with earnings becoming less negative, reaching -UK£3.0m in 2020. However, this earnings level of -UK£3.0m is expected to remain stable over the next three years.

AIM:SAV Past and Future Earnings, July 29th 2019 More

Even though it’s helpful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more insightful determining the rate at which the earnings are moving every year, on average. The pro of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Savannah Resources's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 3.7%. This means that, we can expect Savannah Resources will grow its earnings by 3.7% every year for the next couple of years.

Next Steps:

For Savannah Resources, I've compiled three important factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does SAV's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of SAV? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.