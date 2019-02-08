What Investors Should Know About Seneca Foods Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SENE.A) Financial Strength

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENE.A) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of US$284m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Given that SENE.A is not presently profitable, it’s crucial to assess the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into SENE.A here.

How does SENE.A’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, SENE.A has reduced its debt from US$459m to US$361m , which also accounts for long term debt. With this reduction in debt, SENE.A currently has US$13m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moreover, SENE.A has generated US$60m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 17%, meaning that SENE.A’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for unprofitable businesses as traditional metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In SENE.A’s case, it is able to generate 0.17x cash from its debt capital.

Can SENE.A pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at US$469m, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.51x. For Food companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Can SENE.A service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 86% of equity, SENE.A may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. But since SENE.A is currently loss-making, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Running high debt, while not yet making money, can be risky in unexpected downturns as liquidity may dry up, making it hard to operate.

Next Steps:

SENE.A’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around SENE.A’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure SENE.A has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Seneca Foods to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

