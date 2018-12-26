What Investors Should Know About Skellerup Holdings Limited’s (NZSE:SKL) Financial Strength

While small-cap stocks, such as Skellerup Holdings Limited (NZSE:SKL) with its market cap of NZ$397m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into SKL here.

Does SKL produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, SKL has maintained its debt levels at around NZ$41m including long-term debt. At this stable level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at NZ$9.7m for investing into the business. Additionally, SKL has produced NZ$28m in operating cash flow over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 70%, indicating that SKL’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SKL’s case, it is able to generate 0.7x cash from its debt capital.

Does SKL’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at SKL’s NZ$36m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of NZ$109m, with a current ratio of 3.05x. However, a ratio above 3x may be considered excessive by some investors, yet this is not usually a major negative for a company.

Can SKL service its debt comfortably?

With debt at 24% of equity, SKL may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as SKL is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if SKL’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For SKL, the ratio of 27.16x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving SKL ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

SKL’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. In addition to this, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how SKL has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Skellerup Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

