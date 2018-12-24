What Investors Should Know About Stabilus S.A.’s (FRA:STM) Financial Strength

Stabilus S.A. (FRA:STM) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of €1.3b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into STM here.

How much cash does STM generate through its operations?

STM has sustained its debt level by about €321m over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. At this stable level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €143m for investing into the business. Moreover, STM has generated €145m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 45%, meaning that STM’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In STM’s case, it is able to generate 0.45x cash from its debt capital.

Can STM pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of €161m, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of €370m, leading to a 2.3x current account ratio. For Machinery companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

DB:STM Historical Debt December 24th 18 More

Does STM face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

STM is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 75%. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether STM is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In STM’s, case, the ratio of 14.51x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving STM ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

Although STM’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around STM’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for STM’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Stabilus to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

