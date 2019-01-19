What Investors Should Know About Straker Translations Limited’s (ASX:STG) Financial Strength

The direct benefit for Straker Translations Limited (ASX:STG), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is STG will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. While STG has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I will go over a basic overview of the stock’s financial health, which I believe provides a ballpark estimate of their financial health status.

Is STG growing fast enough to value financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. The lack of debt on STG’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if STG is a high-growth company. STG’s revenue growth in the teens of 20% is not considered as high-growth, especially for a small-cap company. While its low growth hardly justifies opting for zero-debt, the company may have high growth projects in the pipeline to justify the trade-off.

Does STG’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Since Straker Translations doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. Looking at STG’s NZ$6.5m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of NZ$11m, with a current ratio of 1.64x. Usually, for Interactive Media and Services companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for STG to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Moving forward, its financial position may change. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for STG’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Straker Translations to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

