What Investors Should Know About Technogym S.p.A.’s (BIT:TGYM) Financial Strength

Stocks with market capitalization between $2B and $10B, such as Technogym S.p.A. (BIT:TGYM) with a size of €2.1b, do not attract as much attention from the investing community as do the small-caps and large-caps. Surprisingly though, when accounted for risk, mid-caps have delivered better returns compared to the two other categories of stocks. This article will examine TGYM’s financial liquidity and debt levels to get an idea of whether the company can deal with cyclical downturns and maintain funds to accommodate strategic spending for future growth. Don’t forget that this is a general and concentrated examination of Technogym’s financial health, so you should conduct further analysis into TGYM here.

How much cash does TGYM generate through its operations?

Over the past year, TGYM has reduced its debt from €149m to €120m , which includes long-term debt. With this debt payback, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €58m , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, TGYM has produced cash from operations of €99m over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 82%, indicating that TGYM’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In TGYM’s case, it is able to generate 0.82x cash from its debt capital.

Can TGYM meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of €263m, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.05x. For Leisure companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Is TGYM’s debt level acceptable?

TGYM is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 78%. This is not uncommon for a mid-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible.

Next Steps:

TGYM’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for TGYM’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Technogym to get a better picture of the mid-cap by looking at:

