What Investors Should Know About Tian An China Investments Company Limited’s (HKG:28) Financial Strength

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

While small-cap stocks, such as Tian An China Investments Company Limited (HKG:28) with its market cap of HK$6.5b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, since I only look at basic financial figures, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 28 here.

Does 28 produce enough cash relative to debt?

28 has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from HK$4.1b to HK$4.8b – this includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at HK$3.6b , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of 28’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 28 pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of HK$5.2b, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$11b, with a current ratio of 2.19x. For Real Estate companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

SEHK:28 Historical Debt February 19th 19 More

Can 28 service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 19%, 28’s debt level may be seen as prudent. This range is considered safe as 28 is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders.

Next Steps:

28’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. In addition to this, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 28’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Tian An China Investments to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 28’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 28’s outlook. Valuation: What is 28 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 28 is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. On rare occasion, data errors may occur. Thank you for reading.



