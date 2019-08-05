What Should Investors Know About TK Group (Holdings) Limited's (HKG:2283) Future?

In April 2019, TK Group (Holdings) Limited (HKG:2283) released its most recent earnings announcement, which signalled that the company gained from a strong tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 16%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts perceive TK Group (Holdings)'s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts' expectations for this coming year seems rather muted, with earnings expanding by a single digit 4.3%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more positive with rates arriving at double digit 24% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting HK$499m by 2022.

SEHK:2283 Past and Future Earnings, August 5th 2019 More

Although it’s useful to be aware of the rate of growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable to evaluate the rate at which the earnings are moving on average every year. The pro of this approach is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of TK Group (Holdings)'s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 12%. This means that, we can assume TK Group (Holdings) will grow its earnings by 12% every year for the next few years.

