What Should Investors Know About Tube Investments of India Limited’s (NSE:TIINDIA) Growth?

Since Tube Investments of India Limited (NSE:TIINDIA) released its earnings in September 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 34% in the upcoming year, though this is comparatively lower than the past 5-year average earnings growth of 42%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of ₹1.5b, we can expect this to reach ₹2.0b by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Tube Investments of India to keep growing?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 1 analysts covering TIINDIA is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for TIINDIA, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

By 2022, TIINDIA’s earnings should reach ₹3.6b, from current levels of ₹1.5b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 27%. EPS reaches ₹22.18 in the final year of forecast compared to the current ₹7.86 EPS today. In 2022, TIINDIA’s profit margin will have expanded from 3.1% to 5.4%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Tube Investments of India, there are three key aspects you should further examine:

