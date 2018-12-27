What Investors Should Know About Wellness and Beauty Solutions Limited’s (ASX:WNB) Financial Strength

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Wellness and Beauty Solutions Limited (ASX:WNB), with a market cap of AU$16m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Given that WNB is not presently profitable, it’s essential to evaluate the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into WNB here.

Does WNB produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, WNB has ramped up its debt from AU$2.9m to AU$4.1m , which accounts for long term debt. With this rise in debt, WNB currently has AU$234k remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its trivial cash flows from operations make the cash-to-debt ratio less useful to us, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can examine some of WNB’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can WNB meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at WNB’s AU$3.9m in current liabilities, it seems that the business may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of AU$1.6m, leading to a current ratio of 0.4x.

ASX:WNB Historical Debt December 27th 18 More

Does WNB face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 45%, WNB can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. But since WNB is presently loss-making, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

WNB’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. But, its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how WNB has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Wellness and Beauty Solutions to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

