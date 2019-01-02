What Investors Should Know About West Wits Mining Limited’s (ASX:WWI) Financial Strength

The direct benefit for West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is WWI will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. Zero-debt can alleviate some risk associated with the company meeting debt obligations, but this doesn’t automatically mean WWI has outstanding financial strength. I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Is WWI growing fast enough to value financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. WWI’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. WWI delivered a strikingly high triple-digit revenue growth over the past year, so it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

Can WWI meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Since West Wits Mining doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. With current liabilities at AU$2.6m, it seems that the business may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of AU$1.6m, with a current ratio of 0.59x.

Having no debt on the books means WWI has more financial freedom to keep growing at its current fast rate. Though, its lack of liquidity lowers our conviction around meeting near-term commitments. Some level of low-cost debt funding could help meet these needs. Going forward, WWI’s financial situation may change. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure WWI has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research West Wits Mining to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

